Murder case: Questioning done, DMK MP Ramesh sent back to jail

After four hours of custodial inquiry,  DMK MP Ramesh was remanded back in jail for next 15 days, based on court order, on Wednesday. 

Published: 14th October 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

DMK Flag

DMK flag (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: After four hours of custodial inquiry, DMK MP Ramesh was remanded back in jail for next 15 days, based on court order, on Wednesday. Cuddalore unit’s DMK Lok Sabha MP  TRVS Ramesh, arrested in a worker’s murder case, was presented before chief judicial magistrate N Prabhakar on Wednesday by CB-CID officials. At that time,  CB-CID sought a two-day custodial inquiry,  but the judge granted only 24 hours. Thereafter, MP Ramesh was taken to CB-CID office in Cuddalore for questioning.  

“To how he came to know about the death of Govindarasu, he replied his assistant informed him that Govindarasu fainted in the factory and eventually died. After he came to know about it, he informed to Panruti police officials,” according to a CB-CID official source.

 After four hours,  CB-CID officials took him back to the court.  Based on judge’s order,  MP Ramesh was taken to Cuddalore branch prison and remanded there.  Meanwhile, M P  Ramesh submitted  a petition in court requesting A class cell for him.

