Our victory is people’s gift to DMK govt for keeping poll promises: Stalin

The result is the people’s gift to the DMK government for keeping its poll promises, he added.

DMK cadre celebrating at Muthur panchayat near Tirunelveli on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday expressed happiness over the DMK’s thumping victory in the rural local body polls in nine districts and said the win shows the peoples’ trust in the government. The result is the people’s gift to the DMK government for keeping its poll promises, he added.

In a press statement, Stalin said the victory of the DMK and its allies shows people’s appreciation for the DMK government’s performance in the past five months, and hope for future achievements. He further listed out some of the government’s achievements, including the fulfilment of 202 out of 505 poll promises.

Talking about the duties of elected civic representatives, Stalin said they must ensure the government’s welfare measures reach their respective areas. He further urged them to implement schemes at beneficiaries’ doorsteps. “Let’s keep the trust people have in us. Let’s save the people,” he said.

