Restrain DVAC from probing case against me afresh: SP Velumani pleads Madras HC

In an additional counter-affidavit filed before the court, Velumani said the DVAC is conducting a fresh investigation in Crime no.

Tamil Nadu minister SP Velumani

The official was allegedly involved in the illegal tenders mentioned in the FIR against former Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani (in pic) (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK former minister SP Velumani approached the Madras High Court to restrain the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) from holding a fresh inquiry or investigation on a concluded case, by taking advantage of the change in the State’s political scenario. He also wanted the court to provide him with a copy of the preliminary inquiry report and dispose of a writ petition filed by Arappor Iyakkam as infructuous.

In an additional counter-affidavit filed before the court, Velumani said the DVAC is conducting a fresh investigation in Crime no. 16 of 2021, unmindful of the investigation concluded on December 16, 2019, and further action dropped by the government through a letter dated January 22, 2020. He recalled that R Ponni, SP of DVAC, headed a team to investigate the allegations against him and submitted the report on December 16, 2019, after examining 129 witnesses and perusing 1,132 documents. The report was forwarded to the State government on January 20, 2020, based on which, it proceeded to accept the findings.

On the basis of this decision, the then Chief Secretary filed a writ petition (still pending) praying for a direction to dispose of the petition by Arappor Iyakkam as having become infructuous. Velumani alleged that his political rivals and the contractors who failed to succeed in the bid formed a syndicate against him.
If the unsuccessful bidders have any grievance, it is open for them to challenge the same in lawful manner. But they are conducting a shadow and proxy litigation through the writ petitioner, Velumani said. The additional counter-affidavit was filed in response to Arappor Iyakkam’s PIL of 2018, raising allegations on award of contracts in Chennai and Coimbatore municipalities.

He stated that DVAC had registered an FIR against him by misconstruing the observations of the High Court and the Arappor Iyakkam filed another petition seeking the court to oversee the investigation. He said he was no longer a minister or having nexus or access to the law enforcing authorities to scuttle the process of fair and independent investigation.

