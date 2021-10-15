Man-eating tiger captured alive in Tamil Nadu after 21-day operation by forest department

M Saravanan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The hunt for the man-eating tiger MDT-23 of Masinagudi in the Nilgiris finally came to an end after 21 days, with the forest department capturing it alive on Friday.

According to sources from the forest department, the tiger was tranquilized by forest veterinarians at Kootruparai on Moyar Road in Sigur Forest Range of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) at around 2.30 pm on Friday.

Officials said that the tiger was closely monitored over the night on Thursday on Theppakadu Road near Masinagudi. However, the forest department denied the claim that they had made two attempts to fire a dart on the tiger.

Again, the tiger was spotted and followed by the team in Masinagudi on Friday morning. The operation finally came to an end after one successful dart to tranquilize the tiger. It was then caged and taken to the camp at MTR.

Speaking to reporters at Nilgiris, Forest Minister K Ramachandran said, "Capturing the tiger was a tough task. The forest department has successfully completed the operation. The tiger was taken to the camp at MTR. If needed, the tiger will be taken to Vandalur after directions from the Chief Minister MK Stalin."

As many as 150 personnel from the department have been involved in the operation after the tiger allegedly killed four people at Masinagudi and Gudalur.

Tension gripped Masinagudi village near the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) after the tiger killed an 82-year-old tribal Basavan on September 24. This triggered a protest by villagers, who demanded that the forest department capture the tiger dead or alive.

Following this, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) and Chief Wildlife Warden Shekhar Kumar Niraj issued a hunting order under section 11(1)(a) of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

However, the Madras High Court intervened and ordered the forest department not to kill the tiger. Hearing a writ petition filed by G Arun Prasanna from People for Cattle of India (PFCI) before the

first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu challenging the hunting order, the Madras High Court on October 5 directed the Tamil Nadu forest department not to kill the tiger.

In the operation to capture the tiger, two Kumki elephants and three hounds were involved. Also, shooting squads were brought to the spot from Kerala and Karnataka.

Along with them, two teams of Tamil Nadu personnel from the forest department, Special Task Force, NGOs and Indian Institute Team were also part of the operation.