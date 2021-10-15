Puducherry logs 37 fresh Covid-19 cases, overall tally rises to 1,27,296

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: The union territory of Puducherry added 37 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,27,296, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Friday.

The fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 3,256 samples, Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said, adding they were spread over Puducherry (33), Karaikal (2) and Mahe (two).

Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh did not report any fresh cases, he said.

According to the Health department Director, the number of active cases stood at 611 with 99 patients in hospitals and the remaining 512 in home isolation.

As many as 73 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday, he said, adding the overall recoveries in the union territory rose to 1,24,836.

The test positivity rate was 1.14 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.07 per cent respectively.

There were no fatalities for the second straight day and the toll remained at 1,849, he said. The Department has so far tested 18.61 lakh samples of which 15.78 lakh turned out to be negative.

The Health Department has so far administered 10,66,479 doses which comprised 7,10,180 first doses and 3,56,299 second doses.