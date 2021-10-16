Stalin seeks lifting of fire cracker ban, Rajasthan agrees

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday urged his counterparts in four States — Delhi, Haryana, Odisha, and Rajasthan — to lift the blanket ban on sale of firecrackers and allow sale that falls within the norms set by SC and the National Green Tribunal.

Following his request, Rajasthan CM, Ashok Gehlot, has lifted the ban. Thanking him for a prompt response, Stalin said, “Your kind act will light up lives of lakhs of people dependent on this industry.”

Earlier, Stalin had pointed out the ban imposed by those State governments will affect livelihoods of around eight lakh workers engaged in the cracker industry. He said they had taken such a decision based on concerns regarding air pollution.

“The SC had already banned certain categories of polluting firecrackers and now, green crackers with less emissions are being manufactured. So, a blanket ban is not reasonable.” Stating such a ban is not prevalent in other countries, Stalin said, if the same is replicated by more States, it will lead to the closure of the entire industry in Tamil Nadu.

‘A balanced approach must’

”Bursting of firecrackers is an integral part of Indian festivals, especially Diwali. A balanced approach that gives due regard to environment, livelihood, and public health is possible and necessary,” the Chief Minister added.