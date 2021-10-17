Heavy rain lashes southern TN

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI/NAGERCOIL/MADURAI: Torrential rains pounded Tirunelveli district on Saturday. Over 500 devotees were stranded at Nambi temple in Thirukkurungudi after the Nambiyar river got flooded. District Collector Vishnu said there is no casualty and the devotees are banned from entering the temple until further notice.

Meanwhile, in Nagercoil, a 39-year-old man from Maramalai washed away after a bridge at Keeriparai Labour Colony got damaged in a flash flood. Most low-lying areas in the district got submerged as rains continued through the day. Heavy rains also brought copious inflow into dams.

Similarly, in Madurai, two girls drowned in Siruvazhai Kanmoi. Aandichi (14) and Savitha (11) had gone for a bath with other girls. Upon finding them missing, others informed the elders. They were found and rushed to Melur GH, but were declared ‘dead on arrival’.