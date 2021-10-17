STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Will use all energy to unite AIADMK and register massive win in LS polls: VK Sasikala

This call from Sasikala as the AIADMK steps into its golden jubilee year assumes significance.  
 

Published: 17th October 2021 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

VK Sasikala visited MGR Memorial House on Arcot Road in T Nagar on Sunday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick | EPS)

VK Sasikala visited MGR Memorial House on Arcot Road in T Nagar on Sunday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick | EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the AIADMK stepped into its golden jubilee year on Sunday, VK Sasikala, who was removed as the interim general secretary of the party four years ago, indicated that she has a strong political agenda for the coming years and vowed to register a massive win for the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Without hitting out at anyone in the AIADMK, Sasikala chanted ‘unity mantra’ as she did when she decided to keep away from politics eight months ago.

“Naam Ondraaga Vendum; Kazhagam vendraaga vendum” (We must come together because AIADMK must win again),” Sasikala said, giving a call to the AIADMK functionaries and cadre although she did not mention any name while addressing a public meeting to commemorate the beginning of the golden jubilee year of the party at the residence of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran here.

Confirming her intent on leading the AIADMK, she unveiled a plaque that described her as the general secretary of the AIADMK when Sasikala visited the MGR Memorial House on Arcot Road in T Nagar. As usual, she used a car with the party flag.  At Ramavaram Gardens, Sasikala interacted with the relatives of the late leader MGR.

Later, at her T Nagar residence, Sasikala told reporters: "I will use all my energy to unite the AIADMK and will register a massive win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

Asked about her view on the present condition of the party, Sasikala said, "I wish the party to reach the level where the two leaders Thalaivar and Amma had placed it earlier.” Responding to another question, she said “Definitely, we will try to unite everyone.”

Though those who spoke at the public meeting chaired by former Chief Whip PM Narasimhan urged Sasikala to go ahead with her plans for a Statewide tour to meet the party cadre. However, she did not say anything concrete on the matter but stressed the need for the party cadre to stand united to bring back the AIADMK to power.

Had the AIADMK been in power now, it would have been added to the glory of the party's late leaders MGR and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Sasikala said.

“When I faced tough times (after SC verdict in disproportionate wealth case in 2017), I left Chennai only after placing an AIADMK government at the saddle. I kept myself away during the Assembly elections because I thought that the party should not get affected. But now I say we are duty-bound to protect the AIADMK forever. At this moment, the only thing we need is unity. Because, the disunity among ourselves gave room for our political adversaries (DMK),” Sasikala underscored. 
 
Referring to the harsh remarks used by a speaker who spoke ahead of her at the meeting criticising an AIADMK functionary, Sasikala said, “We should not commit the mistake made by them.  We should not utter any derogatory remarks against anyone hereafter in our meetings. Those who follow the footsteps of MGR and Jayalalithaa, should not wound others.”
 
Recalling a film song by MGR that begins with “Kan pona pokkilae kaal pogalaamaa?” (Is it appropriate to take steps just on every path where your eyesight fall, Sasikala said, “I leave it to you to guess to whom this song will fit appropriately in the present situation.” The gathering cheered her at this remark.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Sasikala AIADMK AIADMK golden jubilee Tamil Nadu politics
India Matters
Prabhu Chawla Column | Casteing the vote bank no more a leadership mantra
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (File photo| PTI)
Fall in COVID vaccination numbers during festive season leaves experts worried
TJS Goerge Column | Not all can see democracy's power
For representational purpose (Express Illustrations)
68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp