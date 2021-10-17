Will use all energy to unite AIADMK and register massive win in LS polls: VK Sasikala

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the AIADMK stepped into its golden jubilee year on Sunday, VK Sasikala, who was removed as the interim general secretary of the party four years ago, indicated that she has a strong political agenda for the coming years and vowed to register a massive win for the party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Without hitting out at anyone in the AIADMK, Sasikala chanted ‘unity mantra’ as she did when she decided to keep away from politics eight months ago.

“Naam Ondraaga Vendum; Kazhagam vendraaga vendum” (We must come together because AIADMK must win again),” Sasikala said, giving a call to the AIADMK functionaries and cadre although she did not mention any name while addressing a public meeting to commemorate the beginning of the golden jubilee year of the party at the residence of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran here.

Confirming her intent on leading the AIADMK, she unveiled a plaque that described her as the general secretary of the AIADMK when Sasikala visited the MGR Memorial House on Arcot Road in T Nagar. As usual, she used a car with the party flag. At Ramavaram Gardens, Sasikala interacted with the relatives of the late leader MGR.

Later, at her T Nagar residence, Sasikala told reporters: "I will use all my energy to unite the AIADMK and will register a massive win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

Asked about her view on the present condition of the party, Sasikala said, "I wish the party to reach the level where the two leaders Thalaivar and Amma had placed it earlier.” Responding to another question, she said “Definitely, we will try to unite everyone.”

Though those who spoke at the public meeting chaired by former Chief Whip PM Narasimhan urged Sasikala to go ahead with her plans for a Statewide tour to meet the party cadre. However, she did not say anything concrete on the matter but stressed the need for the party cadre to stand united to bring back the AIADMK to power.

Had the AIADMK been in power now, it would have been added to the glory of the party's late leaders MGR and former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, Sasikala said.

“When I faced tough times (after SC verdict in disproportionate wealth case in 2017), I left Chennai only after placing an AIADMK government at the saddle. I kept myself away during the Assembly elections because I thought that the party should not get affected. But now I say we are duty-bound to protect the AIADMK forever. At this moment, the only thing we need is unity. Because, the disunity among ourselves gave room for our political adversaries (DMK),” Sasikala underscored.



Referring to the harsh remarks used by a speaker who spoke ahead of her at the meeting criticising an AIADMK functionary, Sasikala said, “We should not commit the mistake made by them. We should not utter any derogatory remarks against anyone hereafter in our meetings. Those who follow the footsteps of MGR and Jayalalithaa, should not wound others.”



Recalling a film song by MGR that begins with “Kan pona pokkilae kaal pogalaamaa?” (Is it appropriate to take steps just on every path where your eyesight fall, Sasikala said, “I leave it to you to guess to whom this song will fit appropriately in the present situation.” The gathering cheered her at this remark.