Tamil Nadu rains: 3 die, hundreds moved to relief camps

Chief Minister MK Stalin also told officials to work on preventing the spread of dengue and other diseases, and protect paddy at direct procurement centres, as more rains are expected.

chennai rains

People stuck in heavy downpour as heavy rains lashed Marina Beach in Chennai earlier in the week. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/NAGERCOIL/TIRUNELVELI/TENKASI:  Heavy rains lashed south Tamil Nadu on Sunday, killing at least three people and damaging houses and crops. One fatality was reported in Kanniyakumari district, and two in Namakkal, according to an official release.

With reservoirs brimming and rivers in spate, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday held a video conference with Collectors of five districts — the Nilgiris, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanyakumari, and Namakkal — directing them to expedite relief work. So far, 337 people have been shifted to relief camps in Kanyakumari district.

Stalin also told officials to work on preventing the spread of dengue and other diseases, and protect paddy at direct procurement centres, as more rains are expected. Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, Salem, Namakkal, Tirupattur, and Villupuram districts are likely to witness thunderstorms with moderate rain on Monday; and from Tuesday, the intensity of rains will reduce, the meteorological department said. Chennai and its surroundings are set to receive light rains.

In Kanniyakumari district, water is being released to the Kodayar, Paraliyar and Kuzhithuraiyar (Thamirabarani) rivers as Chittar I, Chittar II, Pechiparai and Perunchani dams are nearly full. Kanniyakumari Collector M Arvind has declared a holiday on Monday for schools situated in inundated parts of the district.

