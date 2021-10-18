STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

DVAC files disproportionate assets case against former AIADMK minister C Vijayabaskar, raids 43 locations

Vijayabaskar is the fourth former AIADMK minister to be raided by the DVAC, after MR Vijayabaskar, SP Velumani and KC Veeramani.

Published: 18th October 2021 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

DVAC conducted raids at residences and offices of Former health minister C Vijayabaskar in Illupur, Pudukkottai and 5 other districts on Monday morning. (Photo | Express)

DVAC conducted raids at residences and offices of Former health minister C Vijayabaskar in Illupur, Pudukkottai and 5 other districts on Monday morning. (Photo | Express)

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

PUDUKKOTAI: DVAC officials are conducting raids at 43 locations associated with former Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, based on a disproportionate assets case registered against him and his wife Ramya on Sunday.

The raids began early morning on Monday, October 18, 2021, and include more than 25 places in Pudukkottai itself, and 5 other districts, namely Chennai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Chengalpet and Kanchipuram. 

C Vijayabaskar is the fourth former AIADMK minister to be raided by the DVAC, after MR Vijayabaskar, SP Velumani and KC Veeramani.

Sources say that raids are being conducted since 6:30 am on Monday morning with the involvement of nearly 200 officers. The case has been registered by A Peter, Inspector, DVAC, Pudukkottai.

Vijayabaskar's residence in Illupur, the educational institutions in Illupur, his offices in Pudukkottai, residences of friends are being searched. 29 places in Pudukkottai itself are said to be searched.

According to the FIR, Vijayabaskar has acquired disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 27.22 crores. The period for calculating this is from April 1, 2016, to March 31, 2021. He is the current MLA of the Viralimalai constituency.

His declared assets in 2016 were Rs 6.41 crores, and grew to Rs 57.77 crores by March 2021. His wife Ramya has also been named as an accused.

14 educational institutions run by the MLA’s family in the name of Mother Teresa Educational and Charitable Trust in Illupur are also under the scanner.

Firms registered under Vijayabaskar and his wife Ramya’s name in these five years, namely, Rasi Blue Metals, Green land Hi-tech Promoters, Om Sri Vari Stones (P) Ltd, Rasi Enterprises, Anya Enterprises, V Infrastructure and Sai Hridham Infraa Private Ltd are also being examined.

The 2017 RK Nagar by-election was cancelled by the Election Commission after a raid at Vijayabaskar’s residence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
DVAC raids AIADMK C Vijayabaskar MR Vijayabaskar SP Velumani KC Veeramani Mother Teresa Educational and Charitable Trust
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp