DVAC files disproportionate assets case against former AIADMK minister C Vijayabaskar, raids 43 locations

PUDUKKOTAI: DVAC officials are conducting raids at 43 locations associated with former Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, based on a disproportionate assets case registered against him and his wife Ramya on Sunday.

The raids began early morning on Monday, October 18, 2021, and include more than 25 places in Pudukkottai itself, and 5 other districts, namely Chennai, Tiruchy, Coimbatore, Chengalpet and Kanchipuram.

C Vijayabaskar is the fourth former AIADMK minister to be raided by the DVAC, after MR Vijayabaskar, SP Velumani and KC Veeramani.

DVAC officials raid the residences and institutions associated with Ex-TN Health Minister #CVijayabaskar at 43 location in Tamil Nadu.

Sources say that raids are being conducted since 6:30 am on Monday morning with the involvement of nearly 200 officers. The case has been registered by A Peter, Inspector, DVAC, Pudukkottai.

Vijayabaskar's residence in Illupur, the educational institutions in Illupur, his offices in Pudukkottai, residences of friends are being searched. 29 places in Pudukkottai itself are said to be searched.

According to the FIR, Vijayabaskar has acquired disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 27.22 crores. The period for calculating this is from April 1, 2016, to March 31, 2021. He is the current MLA of the Viralimalai constituency.

His declared assets in 2016 were Rs 6.41 crores, and grew to Rs 57.77 crores by March 2021. His wife Ramya has also been named as an accused.

14 educational institutions run by the MLA’s family in the name of Mother Teresa Educational and Charitable Trust in Illupur are also under the scanner.

Firms registered under Vijayabaskar and his wife Ramya’s name in these five years, namely, Rasi Blue Metals, Green land Hi-tech Promoters, Om Sri Vari Stones (P) Ltd, Rasi Enterprises, Anya Enterprises, V Infrastructure and Sai Hridham Infraa Private Ltd are also being examined.

The 2017 RK Nagar by-election was cancelled by the Election Commission after a raid at Vijayabaskar’s residence.