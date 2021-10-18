Five years on, no end in sight to road woes for Ariyalur village residents

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

ARIYALUR: The northeast monsoon is around the corner, and residents of Chetti Thirukonam in the district dread of having to endure yet another year of hardship from the lack of proper roads in the village. While funds were finally earmarked in late 2020 for the laying of roads in the village, residents allege of hardly any concrete step having being taken so far towards it.

With a majority of the 300 families residing in the village engaged in agriculture, the lack of proper roads has hit the transportation of produce from the fields hard. The issue is only compounded during the rainy season in the past five years, when even school students find it tough to navigate through the slushy roads.

Following repeated complaints to the District Collector and the panchayat office, along with protests over new roads, Ariyalur revenue officials in December 2020 allocated Rs 16.28 lakh for the laying of roads in the village. Residents, however, complain of no further step having been taken towards it ever since.

N Elavarasan, a resident, said, "Even if it rains for half an hour here, the uneven roads get inundated for a week. Water stagnates everywhere. When the roads become slushy, they pose a risk to us. Many have slipped while walking or riding on the roads. We are also not able to transport our produce from the fields."

"Funds were allocated many years later to lay a new road here. But I do not know why they have not started work yet. Negligence by the authorities is the reason why these roads have been uneven and are at risk of waterlogging for over 10 months," he added.

Another resident, R Raja, said, "The condition of the roads is very bad and residents face much hardship. Stagnant rainwater masks all potholes and pits, making it difficult for motorists to identify the dangerous ones. Sometimes, roads become inaccessible after the rains. Students in their school uniforms find it difficult to walk on the slippery road."

When contacted, an official from the Ariyalur District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) said, "I am not aware of the issue. I will check it and take necessary action."