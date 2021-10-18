Hate speech: Tamil Nadu BJP functionary held for tweets against various religions

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Tamil Nadu BJP functionary was arrested by the Cyber Crime police on Saturday for allegedly tweeting against various religions with intentions to instigate communal clashes.

R Kalyanaraman

According to a press release, the accused R Kalyanaraman (55) has been allegedly tweeting with intentions to promote enmity and hatred among various religious groups. Upon investigation, it was found he had put up 18 Twitter posts in the past two months against people of other religions. He was booked under the IPC section 153A.

The Central Crime Branch and the Cyber Crime police acted on the complaint given by Gopinath, a lawyer. Kalyanaraman, who is the former national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Mazdoor Mahasangh (BJMM), and a State working committee member of the BJP, has been arrested for similar offences in the past. He was held under the Goondas Act in February this year for making derogatory references to another religion. He was also arrested in 2016 for making a similar statement.