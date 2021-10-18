STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Sasikala says AIADMK should stay united

Without hitting out at anyone in the AIADMK, Sasikala chanted the ‘unity mantra’ as she did when she decided to keep away from politics eight months ago.

Published: 18th October 2021 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2021 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

VK Sasikala visited MGR Memorial House on Arcot Road in T Nagar on Sunday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick | EPS)

VK Sasikala visited MGR Memorial House on Arcot Road in T Nagar on Sunday. (Photo | EPS, Debadatta Mallick)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  As the AIADMK stepped into its golden jubilee year on Sunday, VK Sasikala, who was removed as the interim general secretary of the party four years ago, indicated that she has a strong political agenda for the coming years. Without hitting out at anyone in the AIADMK, Sasikala chanted the ‘unity mantra’ as she did when she decided to keep away from politics eight months ago.

VK Sasikala pays floral tributes to the
portrait of MGR (Photo | Debdatta Mallick)

“Naam Ondraaga Vendum; Kazhagam vendraaga vendum (We must come together because AIADMK must win again),” Sasikala said, giving a call to AIADMK functionaries and cadre while addressing a public meeting at Ramavaram Gardens, the residence of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran. The meeting was held to commemorate the beginning of the golden jubilee year of the party. 

Confirming her intent to lead the AIADMK, Sasikala unveiled a plaque which described her as the general secretary of AIADMK when she visited the MGR Memorial House on Arcot Road. Later, at her T Nagar residence, Sasikala told reporters: “I will use all my energy to unite the AIADMK and we will register a massive win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

At Ramavaram Gardens, though those who spoke at the meeting chaired by former chief whip PM Narasimhan urged Sasikala to go ahead with her plans for a Statewide tour, Sasikala did not say anything concrete on that. However, in her brief speech, she stressed on the need for the party cadre to stand united to bring the AIADMK back to power. Had AIADMK been in power now, it would have been added to the glory of MGR and Jayalalithaa, Sasikala said. 

Recalling a film song by MGR that begins with “Kan pona pokkilae kaal pogalaamaa? (Is it appropriate to go everywhere your eyesight falls rather than acting according to wisdom)”, Sasikala said taking an indirect dig at O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami, “I leave it to you to guess for whom this song fits appropriately.” The gathering cheered this remark of Sasikala.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Sasikala AIADMK MG Ramachandran
India Matters
Representational Image (File Photo | AP)
Vaccine for kids: What’s the hurry, ask experts
Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)
Climate change knocks hard at doors of Kerala, time to adopt new strategy 
Vodafone Idea Ltd. (Photo | @VodafoneIN)
Vodafone Idea teams up with L&T for trials of 5G-based smart city solutions
electricity being generated at the farm.
Progressive Karnataka farmer generates power from pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp