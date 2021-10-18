Sasikala says AIADMK should stay united

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As the AIADMK stepped into its golden jubilee year on Sunday, VK Sasikala, who was removed as the interim general secretary of the party four years ago, indicated that she has a strong political agenda for the coming years. Without hitting out at anyone in the AIADMK, Sasikala chanted the ‘unity mantra’ as she did when she decided to keep away from politics eight months ago.

VK Sasikala pays floral tributes to the

portrait of MGR (Photo | Debdatta Mallick)

“Naam Ondraaga Vendum; Kazhagam vendraaga vendum (We must come together because AIADMK must win again),” Sasikala said, giving a call to AIADMK functionaries and cadre while addressing a public meeting at Ramavaram Gardens, the residence of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran. The meeting was held to commemorate the beginning of the golden jubilee year of the party.

Confirming her intent to lead the AIADMK, Sasikala unveiled a plaque which described her as the general secretary of AIADMK when she visited the MGR Memorial House on Arcot Road. Later, at her T Nagar residence, Sasikala told reporters: “I will use all my energy to unite the AIADMK and we will register a massive win in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.”

At Ramavaram Gardens, though those who spoke at the meeting chaired by former chief whip PM Narasimhan urged Sasikala to go ahead with her plans for a Statewide tour, Sasikala did not say anything concrete on that. However, in her brief speech, she stressed on the need for the party cadre to stand united to bring the AIADMK back to power. Had AIADMK been in power now, it would have been added to the glory of MGR and Jayalalithaa, Sasikala said.

Recalling a film song by MGR that begins with “Kan pona pokkilae kaal pogalaamaa? (Is it appropriate to go everywhere your eyesight falls rather than acting according to wisdom)”, Sasikala said taking an indirect dig at O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami, “I leave it to you to guess for whom this song fits appropriately.” The gathering cheered this remark of Sasikala.