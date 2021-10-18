STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Set up markets or parking lots under city bridges to curb garbage menace: Tiruchy residents

Published: 18th October 2021 10:28 AM

Debris lying under the Beema Nagar bridge in Tiruchy on Sunday.

Debris lying under the Beema Nagar bridge in Tiruchy on Sunday. (Photo | Jose K Joseph)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: It was only recently that waste dumped under the Thennur bridge in the city was cleared, but with even sanitation workers expressing doubts over the area remaining garbage-free for long, the issue of vacant spaces under bridges turning into such dump spots has again come to the fore.

Salam Ali, a resident of Beema Nagar, said, “They have to stop the dumping of debris under Beema Nagar bridge. Otherwise, they should consider establishing an Uzhavar Sandhai or a small vegetable market in the space. This would be helpful for residents. It can stop the dumping of waste under the bridge and the Corporation can also get income from farmers or merchants.”

Residents also suggested that the Corporation consider utilising the spaces under the bridges for two-wheeler parking.

"The parking of two-wheelers on Thennur Road is already reducing its space. We cannot blame the riders for parking at no-parking areas as they don’t have sufficient parking space on the road. Therefore, if the Corporation utilises the vacant space under Thennur bridge for parking it will be of great help for the residents," said Krishna Moorthy of Thennur.

Sanitation workers of the civic body also admitted to the need for utilising the space under the Thennur bridge. "We had cleared the waste dumped under the bridge on Friday, but within a day or two garbage would accumulate in the area as the public uses the vacant space like a dumping spot. If the Corporation uses the space for parking or some other purpose the situation would change," a sanitation worker said.

Senior Corporation officials said they will consider the issue and take necessary action.

