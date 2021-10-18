Tamil Nadu CM Stalin reviews relief works in rain-hit districts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday reviewed the ongoing relief works in the Nilgiris, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Kanniyakumari, and Namakkal districts, which are affected by heavy rains. He directed officials to expedite assistance to people affected by the rains.

Reviewing the situation through a video conference call, he directed departments concerned to prevent the spread of communicable diseases and also protect paddy sacks at direct procurement centres. An official release here said, during the past 24 hours, rains in Kanniyakumari damaged three huts completely and two partially. Officials shifted 337 persons belonging to 116 families in the district to relief camps. While one died in the district in a rain-related incident, two people died in Namakkal district.