S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: MDMK is all set to welcome its general secretary Vaiko's son Durai Vaiko alias Vaiyapuri as the former's political successor. To announce the political entry of Durai Vaiko officially, the party's district secretaries meeting has been scheduled on Wednesday, at the party headquarters.

Incidentally, Vaiko floated the party after opposing former CM and DMK president M Karunanidhi's alleged efforts to promote MK Stalin as his heir apparent. Perhaps, the MDMK may be the first party in the State that was floated against 'dynastic politics'. But things seemingly have come full circle, with MDMK itself getting ready to welcome Durai as Vaiko’s successor.

One of the district in-charges told The New Indian Express, "Not only our district, but nearly 25 district party units have adopted a resolution to urge the general secretary (Vaiko) to grant party posting to Durai Vaiko so he can take MDMK to new heights. It is high time Durai Vaiko is appointed since Vaiko’s health can affect his functioning as a full-time party head."

Other district in-charges also echoed the same view. Vaiko was known for his rebellious and feisty brand of politics and several functionaries said Durai Vaiko would be able to carry forward that legacy, besides attracting youth to the party. "It is evident from the fact his programmes in recent months have been well-attended. Many newcomers eagerly attended the events and invited him to enter active politics," they said.

Commenting on justification of dynastic politics in the MDMK, a district in-charge said, "Political compulsions are pushing us towards this decision. Besides, the MDMK is functioning only with cadre support and Vaiko’s image. Hence, Durai Vaiko is the right choice and cadres have accepted him."

On the decision to be taken at Tuesday's district secretaries meeting, one of the State functionaries told The New Indian Express, "Two State deputy general secretary postings are vacant. But, as per party by-law, no appointments can be made to the positions directly without an election."

"Hence, most probably the party by-law would be amended to pave the way for appointment of Durai Vaiko. Otherwise, a new post like 'south zone in-charge' would be created and he will be temporarily appointed for the post till the next inner-party election," he said.

Veteran journalist T Koodalarasan told The New Indian Express, "Though it may be an ideological collapse (accepting dynastic politics), the cadre are ready to welcome Durai Vaiko." He added that till now, unlike other parties, the MDMK has always stood by certain ideologies and they are in danger of losing some of them.

No hindrance

According to MDMK sources, more than 50 per cent of districts have adopted resolutions welcoming Durai Vaiko’s political entry. Hence, it is clear he will be the new face of the party