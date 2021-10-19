Local body polls: Candidates told to table details of expenditure

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State Election Commission (SEC) has urged all candidates of the nine district local bodies to submit their election expenditure details within 30 days of counting of the votes.

In a press release, the SEC said the candidates for the district councillor posts should submit their expenditure details to the district panchayat secretary; the union councillor candidates should submit the details to the respective union commissioner; and the candidates for the village panchayat president and village panchayat ward member posts should submit the details to the respective block development officer or union commissioner.

The statement noted that the candidates who fail to submit the details will be barred from contesting polls for three years. Meanwhile, a meeting with the members of the ward delimitation committee for urban local bodies was held at SEC on Monday.