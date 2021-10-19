Paddy on 2,000 acres damaged by rain in Nagercoil

M Abdul Rabi By

Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: The torrential rains in the district have left the farmers in troubled waters as paddy crops, ready for harvest in several areas including Thazhakudi, Thovalai, Chenbagaramanputhur and Villukuri have been damaged.

Kodayar Irrigation System Chairman A Vins Anto said paddy crops in around 2,000 acres had been damaged and most of them were ready for harvest. “In Villuri near Mabalathuraiyaru alone, paddy crops across 500 acres was damaged.”

A functionary of a farmers association, Chenbagasekarapillai, said more than 50 acres of paddy in Derisanamcope got submerged. N Rakkisha Muthu from Chenbagaramanputhur said paddy crops in 300 acres have been submerged. “Though the rainwater has started receding now, we won’t be able to harvest the crops,” he said, adding farmers in Seethaphal, Chenbagaramanputhur, Kannanputhur, Thovali, Veeramarthandanputhur and other areas that get water for irrigation from Thovalai channel are going through the same plight.

He said farmers face a huge loss as they were not told to pay crop insurance for kharif cultivation.

“The agriculture department officials should visit the affected areas and take measures to provide compensation to the farmers including those cultivated in lands taken for lease. Only then they will be able to undertake cultivation in the next season,” he said. Kolappan from Thirupathisaram said nurseries and seedlings cultivated at Thirupathisaram, Vadasery and Putheri have been submerged.

Meanwhile, District Monitoring Officer B Jothi Nirmalasamy inspected the areas affected by the rain along with Collector M Arvind at Chenbhagaramanputhur area. A report said that five houses have been fully damaged and 4 got partially damaged. Sources said 391 people are housed in 10 shelters..

Meanwhile, a flood alert was flagged to people residing near Palar River on Monday. After heavy rains in the catchments, 6,322 cusec of water was released from the Palar Anaicut in Ranipet district. Chengalpattu Collector A R Rahul Nadh said water is expected to reach Chengalpattu border of Palur soon and given the downpour, more inflow is expected. Over 35 villages are being monitored. People were advised to not use bridges and wash clothes near the river, he added.

Body of woman swept away in flood recovered

Coimbatore: Fire and Rescue Services personnel on Monday afternoon recovered the body of a farmworker who was washed away in a flash flood at Mathipalayam stream (Odai) in Coimbatore on Saturday. Personnel from Thondamuthur, Kovaipudur and Coimbatore South began the search for the third consecutive day at Sennanur Pond on Monday morning. The body of the farmworker Vijaya (55) from Ambedkar Street at Mathipalayam village was spotted in Sennanur pond around 1 pm. It was sent to CMCH for autopsy. Sources said Vijaya was returning home from work when she was swept away by the strong current. More than 25 fire and rescue services personnel were engaged in the rescue operation.