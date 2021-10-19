STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN destitute misses demonetisation bus, loses life savings

One such person, A Chinnakannu, a visually-impaired destitute man from Krishnagiri, recently got a shock on hearing his savings of Rs 65,000 are now worthless.

Published: 19th October 2021

A Chinnakannu | Express

By Sivaguru S
Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: It’s been about five years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, but apparently, there are people who’ve just received the news. One such person, A Chinnakannu, a visually-impaired destitute man from Krishnagiri, recently got a shock on hearing his savings of Rs 65,000 are now worthless.

Chinnakannu, who’s about 65 years old and lives on alms, heard about the note ban only last week, from a cobbler. The cobbler, R Kannaiyan, advised him to seek help at the Collectorate. After reaching there, Chinnakannu was told to take up the matter with the district lead bank manager. 

“I heard about the issue only last week. I tried to visit the Collectorate then, but couldn’t as conductors did not allow me on their buses because of my appearance. Finally, Kannaiyan helped me come here today,” Chinnakannu said on Monday.

District Revenue Officer S Rajeswari, who chaired a grievance redressal meeting, directed Indian Bank lead district manager R Mahendran to handle the issue. Mahendran said it would be brought to the notice of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The money was not accepted from Chinnakannu  but directions were given to provide him pension from next month.

