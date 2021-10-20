STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIADMK urges TN Governor to hold inquiry into alleged irregularities in rural local body polls

Responding to a question, Palaniswami told reporters that the delegation had also brought to the notice of the Governor the deteriorating law and order situation in the state

Candidates arriving with at least a few hundred people to file nominations for rural local body polls in Tenkasi (File photo | Express)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A delegation of AIADMK leaders led by its joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday called on Governor RN Ravi and submitted a representation urging him to conduct an independent inquiry into the alleged irregularities that took place during the just-concluded elections to rural local bodies in nine districts.  

The delegation also urged the Governor to call for a detailed report on the conduct of the elections and take action against all the erring persons in the state machinery. Significantly, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam was absent during the delegation’s meeting with the Governor and the leaders did not say anything on why he was not part of the delegation. 

The AIADMK delegation also urged the Governor to direct the state government, State Election Commission and other Constitutional authorities to preserve all documents such as the nomination papers filed, ballot slips, CCTV footage and records maintained at the polling and counting centres so that a detailed investigation can be carried out effectively.

The AIADMK requested the Governor to ensure that appropriate steps and measures are taken for conducting the ensuing elections to urban local bodies in a fair and proper manner. The ensuing elections should be conducted so as to inspire confidence in the minds of voters that everything is above board and has been done to ensure free elections.

Responding to a question, Palaniswami told reporters that the delegation had also brought to the notice of the Governor the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. In this connection, he referred to an incident in Thoothukudi district where a personal assistant of a minister assaulted a constable in public for moving a vehicle parked in the wrong place. "If a constable faces such a situation, what about the position of the general public," Palaniswami asked.

