AIADMK will be protected, Sasikala reassures her supporters

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: VK Sasikala reassured her supporters that the AIADMK would be protected by working together, and cited that the late leaders of the party MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa had overcome numerous trials and tribulations in the past.

In a letter to the supporters published in her souvenir released on October 17, to commemorate the golden jubilee year of the AIADMK, Sasikala had asked, “Can we gift the den of a tiger to cats? Due to the misunderstanding that prevailed among ourselves, we have given room for the political adversaries. Please ponder over this fact.”

“Let us vow to make the future conducive for the AIADMK. I will be with you. Only a gullible person waits for the right moment to begin. But the wise man makes use of the available time. Let us join hands to usher in AIADMK rule,” Sasikala said.