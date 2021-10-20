Communal clash in Thanjavur village over use of bridge, 36 held

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: As many as 36 persons were arrested following a communal clash in Tiruvaigavur village in the district that left at least 17, including three police personnel, injured on Monday night, police said.



According to sources, the relationship between the Scheduled Caste (SC) community residents and those from the dominant caste in Tiruvaigavur was strained over the use of a bridge across the Manniyaru river in the village. Both the communities used to gather on the bridge in the evenings that led to stray skirmishes over time.

A few months ago, when the VCK members of the village wanted to construct a concrete base for their party flag mast near the bridge, the dominant caste residents opposed it. Following talks, it decided not to construct the base, police said. However the issue lingered on.

On Sunday night, the SC community residents resorted to a road blockade on Manniyaru bridge, opposing the alleged demands to remove the flag of the VCK. Following talks with police, the protesters accepted the proposal for peace talks, which was held on Monday at Papanasam taluk office. There, the revenue administration made it clear that the already existing flag posts of the VCK and the CPI near Manniyaru bridge would not be removed. Both sides subsequently signed the agreement proposed at the peace talks.

Meanwhile, on Monday night, Veeramani of the dominant caste reportedly got into a quarrel with his wife near Manniyaru bridge. Veeramani was hurling profanities at his wife, sources said. At that time, Kamaraj, an SC community resident who was passing by, thought Veeramani was abusing him instead, and broke into an altercation with him, sources added.

Following this, members from both communities gathered at the spot and a clash reportedly broke out, with both sides pelting stones at each other, sources further said. In the melee, nine members from the SC community and five from the dominant caste were injured. Two sub-inspectors and a woman constable were also injured. Following the incident, a large posse of police was deployed at the village.

So far 36 persons from both communities have been detained and police are on the lookout for six more persons. Central Zone IG V Balakrishnan, Thanjavur DIG Pravesh Kumar, Thanjavur SP G Ravali Priya, and Mayiladuthurai SP G Suguna Singh visited Tiruvaigavur and inspected the security arrangements.

