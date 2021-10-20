Marriage registrations in registrar offices affected in Tamil Nadu due to technical hitch

K Ezhilarasan By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: If you are going to register your marriage under the Hindu Marriage Act at any registrar offices across the state, please wait until the techies resolve a technical hitch hindering the registration process.

While all other registration services of the department are smooth, there is a problem with the website only in registering marriages since Monday.

Couples along with the witnesses, who went to the registration offices on Monday, had to return disappointedly when the officials told them that they could not proceed with the registration. Also, the officials raised complaints with the technical section immediately.

The problem with the website is that though it allows beginning the registration process, it could not be completed. The website is not accepting the fee payment details. Because of it, the officials are unable to take print out of the documents on which the witnesses need to sign.

With Tuesday being a government holiday, the problem has not been resolved till Wednesday. Couples have again gone to the registration offices to check the status and returned disappointedly.

When contacted, a senior officer of the registration department told The New Indian Express, "Our technical people are working on it to identify the bug that affects the online fee payment process for the marriage registration. It may get resolved anytime soon."