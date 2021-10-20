Nagapattinam@30: Hopes for industrial revival

Antony Fernando By

NAGAPATTINAM: Nagapattinam, which seems to have lost its charm in industrial growth, looks forward with renewed hopes to revive it as the district completes 30 years of its formation.

While the district is known for its agriculture and fishing, what seems to have been forgotten is that it is one that has missed out so much on industrial growth.

RMP Rajendra Nattar, a 71-year-old fisherfolk representative said, "Similar to Nagapattinam port, we have lost so much since Independence; we have lost so many industries, which has led to loss of employment for thousands and that of a future for the successive generations. I was one of them as someone who worked in the steel rolling mill 35 years ago. Nagapattinam once used to be a prominent industrial centre. We demand recreation of employment opportunities by boosting industrial growth."

A case in point is the South Indian Railways setting up a central workshop at Nagapattinam in 1897 to maintain steam locomotives. The workshop was, however, moved to Tiruchy, citing better location. Further, a government boatyard in Nagapattinam was closed in the late 1970s, citing financial losses. The TATA steel rolling mill in Nagapattinam, too, was shut in the early 1990s.

Collector A Arun Thamburaj told TNIE, "Nagapattinam lags in industrial growth. Employment will increase with the expansion of the CPCL refinery and the set-up of Vedha Apparel Park. The district can be on a par with Tiruchy and Tiruppur in years to come".

The food sector would also boom with the setting up of industries of value-added products, he added.

Another firm looked up to is the Cauvery Basin refinery of the CPCL, a group company of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), in Panangudi. The firm is currently expanding its unit at a capacity of 9 million metric tonnes from 1 million metric tonnes.

The expanded refinery will be operational by 2024. CPCL officials stated that the operation would provide work opportunities to about 50,000 in ancillary units, support services and other agencies. The direct workforce would be about 600, and the indirect workforce would be about 2000 in refinery operations, administrations and other facilities.

"We are looking towards the industrial expansion of CPCL. Our request to the government is to employ local labourers at a healthy percentage of over 75 to 90. CPCL should prioritise people from Nagapattinam district during recruitment," said R Kannan, the secretary of the Contract Workers Welfare Association - CPCL CBR.

The Vedha Apparel Park, whose permanent facility is planned to be set up in Ayakkaranpulam 4th Sethi village near Vedaranyam block at a cost of '120 crore, is another promise.

The mega garment manufacturing park promoted by the Tiruppur Exporters And Manufacturers Association (TEAMA) and supported by the State government, promises to employ about 5000 women.

TEAMA has started production in a temporary set-up, with fabrics being brought from Tiruppur. N Murali, the vice-president of TEAMA, said, "The park is being set up for three main objectives. They are: decentralisation of the textile industry in Tiruppur district, the establishment of industry in Vedaranyam block in Nagapattinam district, and provision of livelihoods and employment to women from underprivileged backgrounds."

