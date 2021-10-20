STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pudukkottai man bids adieu to dog with obituary banners

Published: 20th October 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Banners mourning Rambo’s death were placed across Viralimalai. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: The loss of a pet is difficult to bear, and people take to different means to pay their last respects. Many treat their pets, especially dogs, like a child.

Suresh from Viralimalai in the district, too, treated his dog, Rambo, like his child. He therefore decided to put up obituary banners, just like one does for humans.

Several places in Viralimalai saw banners mourning Rambo's death come up. A funeral was also held for it.

Rambo, an eight-year-old Doberman, got sick a few months ago and underwent medical treatment.

"Rambo was just like my child. He was very faithful, loving, and at the same time, a great guard too. He would alert us of any stranger or vehicle. I wanted to give him a proper farewell. One of the things we do for people who die is set up banners, which is what I did for Rambo. His death is a big blow for me," said Suresh.

The crowd at the funeral, too, showed just how loved Rambo was.

