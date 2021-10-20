STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin appoints 'district in-charge' ministers before monsoon, ULB polls

DMK is aiming at a similar victory in the elections to the urban local bodies which are to be completed within four months.

Published: 20th October 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 10:12 AM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. (File photo | EPS)

By T Muruganandham
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of the northeast monsoon and urban local body elections, Chief Minister MK Stalin has appointed 14 of his cabinet colleagues as in charge for 16 districts to expedite ongoing developmental works, to monitor the implementation of welfare schemes, and, to undertake emergency works during natural calamities and spread of communicable diseases, etc.

Following the massive victory of the DMK in the elections to the rural local body elections, now the party is aiming at a similar victory in the elections to the urban local bodies which are to be completed within four months.

The DMK has sought a performance vote during its campaign for the rural local body polls and to continue the winning streak, the appointment of Ministers for specific districts to look after the needs of the people assumes significance.

More Ministers are likely to be appointed as in-charges for the rest of the districts in the coming days.

Name of the Minister District allotted
KN Nehru Salem
I Periyasamy Theni
EV Velu Thirupathur and Kallakurichi
MRK Panneerselvam Dharmapuri
KKSSR Ramachandran Tenkasi
Thangam Thennarasu Ramanathapuram
TM Anbarasan Kancheepuram
RS Raja Kannappan Tirunelveli
R Sakkarapani Thiruvarur
V Senthil Balaji Coimbatore
R Gandhi Krishnagiri
SS Sivasankar Perambalur
Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi Thanjavur
Siva V Meyyanathan Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MK Stalin DMK Tamil nadu ministers Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu district ministers
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp