Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin appoints 'district in-charge' ministers before monsoon, ULB polls
DMK is aiming at a similar victory in the elections to the urban local bodies which are to be completed within four months.
Published: 20th October 2021 10:10 AM | Last Updated: 20th October 2021 10:12 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Ahead of the northeast monsoon and urban local body elections, Chief Minister MK Stalin has appointed 14 of his cabinet colleagues as in charge for 16 districts to expedite ongoing developmental works, to monitor the implementation of welfare schemes, and, to undertake emergency works during natural calamities and spread of communicable diseases, etc.
Following the massive victory of the DMK in the elections to the rural local body elections, now the party is aiming at a similar victory in the elections to the urban local bodies which are to be completed within four months.
The DMK has sought a performance vote during its campaign for the rural local body polls and to continue the winning streak, the appointment of Ministers for specific districts to look after the needs of the people assumes significance.
More Ministers are likely to be appointed as in-charges for the rest of the districts in the coming days.
|Name of the Minister
|District allotted
|KN Nehru
|Salem
|I Periyasamy
|Theni
|EV Velu
|Thirupathur and Kallakurichi
|MRK Panneerselvam
|Dharmapuri
|KKSSR Ramachandran
|Tenkasi
|Thangam Thennarasu
|Ramanathapuram
|TM Anbarasan
|Kancheepuram
|RS Raja Kannappan
|Tirunelveli
|R Sakkarapani
|Thiruvarur
|V Senthil Balaji
|Coimbatore
|R Gandhi
|Krishnagiri
|SS Sivasankar
|Perambalur
|Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi
|Thanjavur
|Siva V Meyyanathan
|Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam