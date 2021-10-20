STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two schoolchildren urge Ariyalur Revenue Officer to removal of liquor shop

Ilanthendral and Tamilarasan with their petition. (Photo | EPS)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

ARIYALUR: District Revenue Officer R Jainulabdeen on Monday saw two surprise visitors in 11-year-old E Ilanthendral and her nine-year-old brother Tamilarasan, who submitted a petition seeking removal of a TASMAC outlet near their government-aided school.

Ilanthendral and Tamilarasan, children of Elavarasan from Ariyalur town, complained of the TASMAC outlet that is reportedly within 100 metres of the government-aided middle school in Eruthukaranpatti, where they study in Class 6 and Class 4 respectively.

It was not the first time a complaint was raised against the TASMAC outlet as activists have already submitted petitions with the District Collectorate seeking its removal.

Besides having a private hospital in close proximity with the liquor shop, the TASMAC outlet is complained of always being crowded. Notwithstanding the nuisance from tipplers at times, residents and school students also complain of the haphazardly parked vehicles causing regular traffic snarls.

Ilanthendral told TNIE, "I return home from school with my father, on a two-wheeler. I saw that most tipplers take their drinks right outside the outlet, disturbing the public who cross the shop.

School students have to cross this stretch with tipplers. Sometimes the tipplers break liquor bottles on the road, making students suffer. So the outlet, which is a problem for school students, should be closed before school reopens."

Her father Elavarasan said, "A large number of people come here with their friends and stand at the entrance of the outlet. It is very inconvenient for people to cross the shop.”

Further, mentioning it to be a scary situation for students, he said, "Many government officials live around the outlet, but there has been no action. The plight of the students and the public should be considered and action should be taken."

