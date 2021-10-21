AIADMK files police complaint against VK Sasikala for claiming to be party general secretary

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Wednesday lodged a complaint with the police, saying VK Sasikala, who was removed as its interim general secretary four years ago, still claims she is the general secretary of the party. The complaint was lodged at the Mambalam police station by the party’s organisational secretary D Jayakumar. He requested for Sasikala to be booked under Sections 153A, 419, and 505 (b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The complaint was lodged after Sasikala unveiled a plaque at MGR Memorial House in T Nagar on October 17 to mark the AIADMK’s golden jubilee. Jayakumar in the complaint said disputes within the AIADMK erupted after former chief minister J Jayalalithaa died in 2016, and the Election Commission of India (ECI) and Supreme Court (SC) had accepted that the party led by O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami alone can use the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol. He also pointed out that the ECI and SC had dismissed petitions Sasikala filed in this regard.

“Having lost all her claims to the AIADMK before various forums, including the Supreme Court, Sasikala has now willfully taken the law into her hands with an intent to create chaos and confusion by claiming and portraying herself as the AIADMK’s general secretary,” Jayakumar added. He also pointed out that Sasikala is not even a member of the AIADMK but uses the party flag to confuse the public. The party had earlier complained to the DGP about this.

The AIADMK reacting in this manner would only keep Sasikala in the limelight, political analyst Tharasu Shyam told TNIE. “Also, the ECI and SC verdicts were only on the party and its symbol, not on administrative rights of the AIADMK. Because of this, the Madras High Court admitted a petition from Sasikala seeking to declare null and void the general council meeting held in September 2017 which removed her as interim general secretary. The petition is now pending before the city civil court. Until the court takes a call, she can claim to be the party’s general secretary,” Shyam said.

However, AIADMK spokesperson M Babu Murugavel said, “The SC has given a categorical verdict by dismissing Sasikala’s petitions. Knowing fully well that her petition won’t be of any use, she is pursuing the case before the city civil court just to create confusion.” Earlier, in the day, AIADMK joint-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami had said, “Legal action will be initiated. We have clarified that Sasikala has no connection with the AIADMK.”