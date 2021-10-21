STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Cricket coach among five booked for molesting girl

A few years ago, based on complaints received against CAP cricket ground lands, the then Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi ordered to seal the ground.

Published: 21st October 2021 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Sexual Assault

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY:  Five, including the coach of Puducherry women’s junior cricket team, former president Dhamodharan, and men’s cricket team captain Rohit, were booked under the POCSO Act on Wednesday. 

Police said Thamaraikannan is a Puducherry cricket team player and the coach of Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP). A few years ago, based on complaints received against CAP cricket ground lands, the then Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi ordered to seal the ground.

Later, the order was withdrawn. Meantime, when the ground was closed, training session for junior women cricket team was conducted at Ilangoadigal Government Higher Secondary School ground. At that time, coach Thamaraikannan allegedly molested a 16-year-old girl of a private school. 

In her complaint, the girl stated she took the issue to the officials of CAP, including former president Dhamodharan and senior team captain Rohit. Since no action was taken, the girl filed a complaint at Child Helpline. Following an inquiry, the Child Helpline staff forward it to the Mettupalayam police. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry POCSO Act
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp