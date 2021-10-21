Cricket coach among five booked for molesting girl

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Five, including the coach of Puducherry women’s junior cricket team, former president Dhamodharan, and men’s cricket team captain Rohit, were booked under the POCSO Act on Wednesday.

Police said Thamaraikannan is a Puducherry cricket team player and the coach of Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP). A few years ago, based on complaints received against CAP cricket ground lands, the then Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi ordered to seal the ground.

Later, the order was withdrawn. Meantime, when the ground was closed, training session for junior women cricket team was conducted at Ilangoadigal Government Higher Secondary School ground. At that time, coach Thamaraikannan allegedly molested a 16-year-old girl of a private school.

In her complaint, the girl stated she took the issue to the officials of CAP, including former president Dhamodharan and senior team captain Rohit. Since no action was taken, the girl filed a complaint at Child Helpline. Following an inquiry, the Child Helpline staff forward it to the Mettupalayam police.