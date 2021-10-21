Damaged slabs laid over underground drainage channels compound pedestrian woes in Tiruchy city

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Even as a lot of importance is now being given to various projects in and around the city, a major issue that clamours for attention is the quality of pedestrian space. It is not uncommon to see several slabs laid over underground drainage channels damaged, and posing much difficulty to pedestrians.

According to sources, damaged drainage slabs have not been replaced for years and residents have been criticising the civic body for ignoring the issue.

Broken slabs can be seen even on Thillai Nagar Road, which hosts residences of top Corporation officials like the Corporation Commissioner and the city engineer, among others.

L Aishwarya, a beautician in Thillai Nagar, said, "This is one of the prime areas in the city. Even in such locations, the Corporation has not taken any effort to replace broken drainage slabs. The Corporation should also take steps to reduce waterlogging at Thillai Nagar Fifth Cross Street."

Residents allege that the Corporation is not paying much attention to improving the condition of existing pedestrian space on many roads.

V Mayilswamy, a resident of Anna Nagar, said, "They recently blacktopped Anna Nagar Road, Thennur Road and Thillai Nagar. Engineers would have visited these roads several times during the work. How did they miss the broken drainage slabs on those roads during that inspection? This makes it appear like the Corporation is only interested in improving facilities for motorists and not pedestrians."

Though the Corporation is coming up with projects like Streets for People Challenge to make the city streets more safe and appealing to residents, many pointed to the need for a master plan to improve the condition of existing pedestrian platforms in the city.

"There is no point in taking one or two areas or streets for improving pedestrian space and facilities. The Corporation has to take steps to improve and repair the damaged slabs at Cantonment area, Pattabiraman Road and other areas in the city," said Geetha Gopinath, a resident of Woraiyur.

Meanwhile, senior officials said Corporation Commissioner PMN Mujibur Rahuman recently looked into the issue and the civic body would soon start steps to replace the broken slabs.