Tamil Nadu: Government order relaxing age-limit bring cheer to PG Teacher aspirants

Jeyalakshmi Ramanujam By

Express News Service

The teacher aspirants are all upbeat as the State government, on Monday, issued a G.O. relaxing age-limit criteria for the aspirants of Post Graduate-Teachers Recruitment Board (PG-TRB) examination. As per the new G.O. issued on October 18, general category aspirants will be able to apply till 45 years of age.

That's not all. Adding to the teacher aspirants' joy is TRB's move to change the eligible criteria in its software. The board is now asking the candidates whether they studied in Tamil Medium from class I to X.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, an aspirant, Davamani, said TRB's eligibility criteria change will help her avail certain percentage of reservation under Persons Studied in Tamil Medium (PSTM). "Though I have 20 years of experience in private schools, I was not eligible to apply for PG-TRB according to the earlier G.O. The change in eleigibility criteria will help more than 500 aspirants land job," she said.

It was on September 9 that TRB issued notification to fill 2,207 PG teacher vacancies. At that time, the upper age-limit for the aspirants was fixed as 40.