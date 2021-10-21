“Tiruppur Government Hospital lab reusing urine sample collectors"

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: In a serious case of violation of norms, patients were allegedly asked to reuse the 'urine sample containers' for tests in Tiruppur Government Hospital risking an infection spread.

Speaking to TNIE, Durairaj (32) said, "My relative Shankaran was admitted in the Tiruppur GH for kidney and urinary tract ailment a few days ago. A urine sample was requested from him. A relative and I collected the sample in a container and submitted it at the lab. The technician after collecting the sample asked the container to be cleaned and returned.”

Durairaj added that he was at a loss for words and questioned the need for returning the container. Upon maintaining that it should be disposed of since it could lead to infections, the medical technician allegedly said that they reused the containers after each collection.

“I was shocked and the unhygienic practice could cause a serious spread of infection. I immediately spoke to the officials, but they didn't assure of action."

Sundarapandian (42), a social activist said, "Urine sample collection is a part of medical practice for clinical diagnosis. The clinical information obtained from a urine specimen is influenced by the collection method, timing and handling. But, unsafe containers could jeopardise the information and cause infection.”

He pointed out that disposable urine sample containers were priced nominally. “There are hundreds of social organisations in Tiruppur. Had they informed us, we could have donated the containers," he added.

Speaking to TNIE, Tiruppur Government Hospital - Medical Superintendent K Gopalakrishnan said, "I have taken note of the re-usage of urine sample containers and will conduct an inquiry."