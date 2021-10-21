STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TN lags behind rest of South India as 74% yet to take second Covid jab

Only 26 per cent of the eligible population in Tamil Nadu have been administered the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, as per the vaccination status on CoWIN portal at 6 pm on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Only 26 per cent of the eligible population in Tamil Nadu have been administered the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, as per the vaccination status on CoWIN portal at 6 pm on Wednesday. With this, TN falls behind the national average (29 per cent) and all other south Indian States — Andhra Pradesh (36 per cent), Karnataka and Kerala (33 per cent each), and Telangana (28 per cent).

The data has given rise to concern among officials in the State even as Tamil Nadu prioritises those who are due for the second dose during the sixth mega vaccination camp, to be held on Saturday. According to officials from the Health department, vaccine hesitancy and a feeling that one dose is safe are the reasons for people not coming forward to get the second dose.

The data also reveals that 73 per cent people have taken the first dose in the State, compared to the national average stands at 70 per cent people. Speaking to reporters at an event in Chennai’s Saidapet on Wednesday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said as many as 57 lakh people are due for the second dose. “All eligible populations should be vaccinated. According to the WHO and ICMR, at least 70 per cent of the people should be vaccinated with the first dose,” said the minister.

Officials have been instructed to find people due for the second dose and administer the vaccine during the sixth mega vaccination camp on Saturday, Subramanian added. “During the fifth camp, as many as 11 lakh people received their second dose, and about 10 lakh people were administered the vaccine in the fourth camp. We are expecting that 20 to 25 lakh people may take their second dose in the sixth camp,” the minister said. Tamil Nadu currently, has about 48 lakh vaccine doses in stock.

