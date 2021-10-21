STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN police to carry out further probe into suspicious death of ex-CM Jayalalithaa's driver 

Kanagaraj was a key suspect in the killing of a security guard at the late Chief Minister's Kodanad estate, Om Bahadur, during a break-in

Published: 21st October 2021 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 05:47 PM   |  A+A-

Heavy police security in front of Kodanad estate of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa

Heavy police security in front of Kodanad estate of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. (File photo| EPS)

By Online Desk

Police in Salem district have decided to further investigate the death of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's driver C Kanagaraj. Salem Superintendent of Police M Sree Abhinav has given instructions for a further probe into Kanagaraj's death under suspicious circumstances, sources said.

The 36-year-old driver, who had served Jayalalithaa and her close aide V K Sasikala, was killed when a car (with Karnataka registration) knocked him down while he was travelling to the house of a relative in his motorcycle near Attur on the night of April 28, 2017. Kanagaraj's brother Dhanapal suspected foul play behind his brother's death. Following a complaint lodged by him, Attur Town police had investigated the case. Police officers at the time claimed that Kanagaraj's death was accidental.

Kanagaraj was a key suspect in the killing of a security guard at the late Chief Minister's Kodanad estate, Om Bahadur, during a break-in. The assailants attacked Om Bahadur and Krishna Bahadur, both security guards at the estate, before fleeing, allegedly, with some important documents. Sayan, another accused in the Om Bahadur murder case, was seriously injured in a road accident while a computer operator of the estate Dinesh Kumar, 29, died by suicide following apparent vision loss despite surgeries.

In 2019, a former Tehelka journalist Mathew Samuel held a press briefing flanked by Sayan and V Manoj, both accused in the Kodanad case, and claimed that former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswamy was behind the break-in and suspicious deaths linked to the estate. However, Palaniswamy had dismissed the allegations as baseless.

After the DMK government led by M K Stalin came to power, Chief Minister MK Stalin reminded the state assembly that bringing out the truth in the Kodanad murder-cum-robbery case was part of the electoral promise of his party and it is being done on the orders of the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodanad murder case J Jayalalithaa Salem
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp