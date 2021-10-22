STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

A walk to remember for all the bad reasons in Tenkasi

Anaikarai Street, Market Bazaar, Mattappa Street and Samba Street areas are the worst-hit as Tirunelveli- Tenkasi road passes through these areas.

Published: 22nd October 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Thinakaran Rajamani
Express News Service

TENKASI: Anyone taking a stroll through the roads of Tenkasi town would have 'A Walk to Remember', as they should know long jump, have a precision of timing, and guts to play with one's life. Pedestrians of the town expressed their concerns to TNIE over not having proper roads, no sight of footpath and improper maintenance of ditches.

Pointing out the particular streets, a trader at Market Bazaar, M Raja, said Anaikarai Street, Market Bazaar, Mattappa Street and Samba Street areas are the worst-hit as Tirunelveli- Tenkasi road passes through these areas.

"Thousands of vehicles shuttle between the cities like Tirunelveli, Ambasamudram and Tenkasi and pass through these areas daily. Since the roads are narrow and without any sidewalks, it is a nightmare for the pedestrians. Fear of getting hit by a vehicle gets doubled when they have to move to the side of the roads to give way for vehicles. The scare of falling into the life-threatening ditches cannot be neglected," Raja added.

A resident of Pavadi Street said the roads are in this condition for decades. "We thought it would change as Tenkasi was made into a headquarters of the newly created district in 2019. However, the town's plight continues," she rued.

Demanding construction of footpaths on the major roads of the town, she told TNIE an outer ring road is the need of the hour as buses plying between Tenkasi and other towns can take that route.

Commissioner of Tenkasi Municipality Farijan said she has pointed out the pedestrians' issues in her meetings with higher officials. "The municipal administration is presently measuring the width of the roads and ditches in the town limits. While some roads are 80-foot wide, some are only 20-foot. We will send a proposal for funds to construct footpaths wherever possible," she added.

An official from the State Highway Department said a proposal, for the construction of the outer ring road around the town, was already sent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
roads A Walk to Remember Pedestrians
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp