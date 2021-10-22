A walk to remember for all the bad reasons in Tenkasi

Thinakaran Rajamani By

Express News Service

TENKASI: Anyone taking a stroll through the roads of Tenkasi town would have 'A Walk to Remember', as they should know long jump, have a precision of timing, and guts to play with one's life. Pedestrians of the town expressed their concerns to TNIE over not having proper roads, no sight of footpath and improper maintenance of ditches.

Pointing out the particular streets, a trader at Market Bazaar, M Raja, said Anaikarai Street, Market Bazaar, Mattappa Street and Samba Street areas are the worst-hit as Tirunelveli- Tenkasi road passes through these areas.

"Thousands of vehicles shuttle between the cities like Tirunelveli, Ambasamudram and Tenkasi and pass through these areas daily. Since the roads are narrow and without any sidewalks, it is a nightmare for the pedestrians. Fear of getting hit by a vehicle gets doubled when they have to move to the side of the roads to give way for vehicles. The scare of falling into the life-threatening ditches cannot be neglected," Raja added.

A resident of Pavadi Street said the roads are in this condition for decades. "We thought it would change as Tenkasi was made into a headquarters of the newly created district in 2019. However, the town's plight continues," she rued.

Demanding construction of footpaths on the major roads of the town, she told TNIE an outer ring road is the need of the hour as buses plying between Tenkasi and other towns can take that route.

Commissioner of Tenkasi Municipality Farijan said she has pointed out the pedestrians' issues in her meetings with higher officials. "The municipal administration is presently measuring the width of the roads and ditches in the town limits. While some roads are 80-foot wide, some are only 20-foot. We will send a proposal for funds to construct footpaths wherever possible," she added.

An official from the State Highway Department said a proposal, for the construction of the outer ring road around the town, was already sent.