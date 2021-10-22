STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Durai Vaiyapuri hails MDMK leaders’ support, says will boost vote share

Addressing mediapersons at Sankarankovil on Thursday, Vaiyapuri noted, “Out of 106 MDMK functionaries, I received support of 104 persons through the secret ballot.

Durai Vaiko aka Vaiyapuri

By Express News Service

TENKASI: In his first presser after being appointed as the MDMK’s headquarters secretary, Vaiko’s son Durai Vaiyapuri said his post lacked any power, and could only be used to convey demands of cadre to the party high command.

Mentioning that he had refused the chance to contest Assembly polls from Sattur constituency, Vaiyapuri said, “I never wanted to take the political plunge. My father has not been able to travel to the US to meet his sister for the past 15 years, owing to a ban imposed on him with political motives.

Citing this reason, my daughter who is in Canada asked me not to enter politics. However, my destiny has brought me here. People will not respect us if we do not have power. I am a nobody in politics as of now. However, I will stand by the people and fight for their issues.” 

He further added that he had stopped distributing products of a cigarette manufacturer four years ago, as his father was demanding prohibition in Tamil Nadu. Vaiyapuri also extended his wishes to Eswaran, who recently resigned as MDMK youth wing secretary to float a non-political organisation.

Dissent in MDMK, youth wing secretary quits
Coimbatore: V Eswaran, youth wing secretary, quit the MDMK on Thursday to protest the elevation of party chief’s son Durai Vaiko as headquarters secretary. “I was with Vaiko ever since he came out of the DMK 28 years ago. I am not against anyone getting inducted but could not accept his decision of asking leaders who are in the party for a long time to serve under his son’s leadership,” Eswaran told TNIE. “It would be against the principles taught by my leader Vaiko if I accept the decision,” he added.

