Faculty appointed for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments college

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday presented appointment orders to 11 persons — nine assistant professors, one librarian, and a physical education teacher for the newly established Sri Kapaleeswarar Arts and Science College at Kolathur.

During the budget session of the State Assembly, it was announced that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) department would start 10 new arts and science colleges. In the first phase, G.Os have been issued for starting four colleges at Kolathur, Tiruchengode, Thoppampatti, and Vilathikulam.

The new college at Kolathur is being established on five acres of land owned by Sri Somanatha Swami temple. The admissions to the college, which will temporarily function at Everwin Matriculation School, have begun for the current academic year. HR and CE Minister PK Sekar Babu and senior officials were present on the occasion.