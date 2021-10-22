Fisherman’s body to be brought back on Thursday

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Fishermen and women of Kottaipattinam continued their hunger strike for the second consecutive day, demanding action against the Sri Lankan Navy, on Thursday.

They also wanted a re-postmortem done once the body of Rajkiran is brought back to India. Rajkiran drowned in the sea after the trawler he was travelling in collided with a Sri Lankan vessel on Monday evening. The Sri Lankan Navy recovered his body on Wednesday.

Fishermen did venture into the sea for two days in protest. “We have lost so many lives in the conflict with Sri Lanka. In January, four fishermen died. We want the governments to draw up an agreement with the SL government so that no more lives are lost.

We want the two youth who are detained to be sent back,” said a fisherman. They also demanded Rs 20 lakh compensation to the family of the deceased. Officials confirmed that Rajkiran’s body would be brought to Kottaipattinam on Friday.