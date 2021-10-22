High-speed trial run on Tambaram - Guduvancheri third line

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: About 11 km of the newly laid third line between Tambaram and Guduvancheri was inspected by the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) on Thursday. The team also conducted a high-speed trail in the reverse direction, for which an empty rake was operated at a speed of 130 km/ph.

The track was is part of the 31-km third line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu. During the first phase, a 11-km line was laid between Guduvancheri and Singaperumalkoil, which received nod for operation on October 30 last year.

Similarly, the-8 km track between Singaperumalkoil and Chengalpattu was cleared for operation on March 6. “Mostly, express trains running towards Egmore will run on the third line,” said an official from the railways. Besides speeding up express trains, the new line is expected to reduce track congestion in Chengalpattu - Tambaram section, thus facilitating increase in suburban services during peak hours. As of March last year, with 256 services, Chennai Beach - Chengalpattu section carried 5.2 lakh passengers a day.

Railway Week celebrations

In recognition of the meritorious performance, various railway departments, divisions and officials have been rewarded with group as well as individual awards at Southern Railway’s 66th railway week function at ICF Dr Ambedkar Arangam on Thursday.

General Manager John Thomas distributed the shields. General Manager’s inter-divisional overall efficiency shield was bagged by Salem Division. The Chennai Division received commercial efficiency shield and the newly introduced integrity shield was given to the Vigilance department. Chief Public Relations Officer B Guganesan was chosen for reducing advertisement expenses by streamlining tender releases and standardising the formats.