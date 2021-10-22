IAF rape case: Hearing on trial transfer plea adjourned

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The first additional district court on Thursday, adjourned to Saturday hearing on the petition filed by Coimbatore police, challenging transfer of trial of the flight lieutenant accused of rape to IAF for court martial proceedings.

A 28-year-old woman officer in Air Force Administrative College had levelled rape charge against flight lieutenant Amitesh Harmukh (29) and he was arrested by All-Women Police (AWPS Central) on September 25.

On September 30, Additional Mahila Court cited provisions of Indian Air Force Act and transferred the case. Coimbatore police on October 7 filed a revision petition before the Principal District Judge challenging the trial court order.

