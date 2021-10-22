Ordinances promulgated for upgrading four TN municipalities to corporations

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi has promulgated separate Ordinances for upgrading four municipalities --Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Karur, and Sivakasi -- into municipal corporations. The move assumes much significance in the backdrop of the Supreme Court directive to complete the elections to urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu within four months.

Earlier, during the budget session of the Assembly, it was announced that six municipalities and 28 town panchayats would be upgraded as municipal corporations and municipalities respectively.

A senior government official told TNIE the notification for upgrading 28 town panchayats into municipalities has already been issued, and that the public has been given six weeks’ time to express their views or objection to the proposal. As in the case of Tambaram and Kumbakonam, where a few municipalities and local bodies are to be merged, the government needs to seek the views of the public, the official added.

“However, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Karur, and Sivakasi have been upgraded as municipal corporations with their existing boundaries. As such, there is no need to give six weeks’ time for eliciting the views of the public.”