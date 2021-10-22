STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Ordinances promulgated for upgrading four TN municipalities to corporations

Governor RN Ravi has promulgated separate Ordinances for upgrading four municipalities --Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Karur, and Sivakasi -- into municipal corporations.

Published: 22nd October 2021 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Representational image.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi has promulgated separate Ordinances for upgrading four municipalities --Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Karur, and Sivakasi -- into municipal corporations. The move assumes much significance in the backdrop of the Supreme Court directive to complete the elections to urban local bodies in Tamil Nadu within four months.

Earlier, during the budget session of the Assembly, it was announced that six municipalities and 28 town panchayats would be upgraded as municipal corporations and municipalities respectively.

A senior government official told TNIE the notification for upgrading 28 town panchayats into municipalities has already been issued, and that the public has been given six weeks’ time to express their views or objection to the proposal. As in the case of Tambaram and Kumbakonam, where a few municipalities and local bodies are to be merged, the government needs to seek the views of the public, the official added.

“However, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Karur, and Sivakasi have been upgraded as municipal corporations with their existing boundaries. As such, there is no need to give six weeks’ time for eliciting the views of the public.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. (File Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Customs says gold was converted into ornaments and sold
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday arrives at NCB's office after being summoned for questioning, in Mumbai on October 21, 2021. (Photo | ANI)
'Chats from Aryan Khan's mobile reveal Ananya Panday supplied him weed thrice'
Telangana health staff segregating swab test results. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Explainer: What is the 'delta plus' variant of the coronavirus?
Late actor Vivekh (File | EPS)
Actor Vivek's death coincidental, not related to vaccine: Govt report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp