Stalin launches e-Munnetram, IT Nanban portals to boost interaction between government, industry

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday launched two key initiatives to boost interaction between the government and the industrial sector -- a new web portal 'e-Munnetram' that provides the status of about 200 major infrastructure projects costing more than Rs 1 lakh crore and IT Nanban, an interactive platform to engage with the information technology industry.

The 'e-Munnetram' portal captures key details such as the agreement date, start date, cost estimates, project progress on both financial and physical parameters on a monthly basis, location data & GIS layers, photographs of the site on a periodic basis. The portal allows heads of departments to update the progress periodically, flag critical issues and causes for delay if any.

IT Nanban enables all IT/ITES companies in Tamil Nadu to interact with the state government and contribute to policy-making. Companies can access all the IT policies, GOs and tenders issued by the IT department. They will also be able to give feedback about the latest policies or flag issues which they are facing and need to be addressed.

The department will then address these feedbacks/concerns and help resolve them. The companies will be notified via email about all the latest news and relevant work being done by the government and remain updated on potential business opportunities as well.

The Information Technology department will use the information about the companies in designing the policies and schemes that have the highest impact and coverage. IT Nanban portal will become an easy and transparent medium for the IT/ITeS businesses to directly participate and improve governance which would also increase the ease of doing business in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has released two Tamil computing software packages with advanced features which had already been developed by the Tamil Virtual Academy.

The Keezhadi - Tamizhinaiya Keyboard will function with three types of keyboards -- Tamil’99 keyboard, Phonetic keyboard and Old Typewriter keyboard.

Tamizhi - Tamizhinaiya Unicode Converter will convert the text, file and folder which are typed in Vanavil and other fonts in doc, docx, Rtf, xls, xlsx, ods ppt and pptx formats. These can be downloaded from www.tamilvu.org free of cost.

Information Technology Minister T Mano Thangaraj, Chief Secretary V Iraianbu, IT Secretary Neeraj Mittal and Director of e-Governance K Vijayendra Pandiyan were present on the occasion.