TN woman, who injured her twin grandchildren and killed one of them, absconding 

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 45-year-old woman, who is the wife of a special sub-inspector of police, murdered her three-month-old grandson at Nagappa Nagar in Kavundampalayam here on Thursday night. She also attempted to kill her twin granddaughter, said police.

Police said the woman Shanthi, who is intellectually disabled, went missing following the incident. She had been taking medications for her mental health for more than a decade. Thudiyalur police have formed a special team to trace the woman.

The deceased child was identified as B Aryan and the injured B Aarika Sri. The injured girl was admitted to a private hospital and her condition is said to be stable.

According to the police, the parents of the children Aishwarya (24) and Baskaran (31), an engineer in a private firm, were residing in a house at Nagappa Nagar in Kavundampalayam. Aishwarya's mother Shanthi had been staying with them for the last three months. Shanthi's husband Shakespeare (55) works at Mathichiyam police station in Madurai district.

On Thursday night, when Baskaran was at work, Aishwarya had gone to a nearby medical shop along with her brother leaving the twin babies under the care of her mother. When Aishwarya returned home, she found her son Aryan with multiple injuries on his entire body. The girl child also suffered fractures on her hands.

Aishwarya questioned her mother and fought with her. Immediately she took her babies to a private hospital where doctors declared Aryan brought dead. The girl was referred to another hospital. Police said her condition is stable now.

Thudiyalur police on Friday held an inquiry with the neighbours. "We have collected the CCTV footage which clearly showed that the woman walked out of the house. She is yet to be traced. We have formed a special team to trace her. Reasons behind the murder can only be ascertained after nabbing her," said a police officer.