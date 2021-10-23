Complete Kottarai dam soon as it's already brimming, urge Perambalur public

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Having already overshot the deadline by around three years, people in the district urge for the speedy completion of the reservoir across Marudaiyaru river in Kottarai village as they point to the partially completed structure already holding a significant quantity of water from the copious rains over the past few weeks. The water, however, could not be used owing to the delay in construction of irrigation channels.

The construction of the dam, which was taken up at a cost of Rs 108 crore in 2016, was slated for completion within two years. However, a paucity of funds and the Covid-19 lockdown halted it. Resuming only in June 2020, more than 90 per cent of the work is reportedly complete.

The partially completed structure, which acquired 464 acres of land in Kottarai and 180 acres in Adhanur village to have a capacity of 212 million cubic feet of water (0.2 TMC), is already brimming from the recent rains. However, people complain of not being able to use it for cultivation owing to the delay in construction of irrigation channels. This has hit the prospects of Kottarai, Adhanur, Sathanur and Nochikkulam villages.

Pointing to how the structure developed cracks even before completion of work, N Suresh, a resident of Kottarai, said the project pace was initially very fast and then slowed down. The reservoir work should be completed without compromise in quality as soon as possible, he added.

"Authorities must ensure that the two sluices at the reservoir are functioning properly because a week's quantity of rainfall falls in a single day. The dam is currently brimming even before the arrival of the northeast monsoon. Authorities should, therefore, monitor the reservoir and issue flood warnings to villages near the dam when the reservoir fills up," he further said.

D Durai, a resident of Kurumbapalayam said, "Four months ago, heavy rains caused stagnation in the surrounding areas of the reservoir and in fields at Adhanur and Kottarai. Farmers were not able to access their lands. Authorities should inspect the stagnant areas and take action to prevent it."

Mentioning the need to clear seemai karuvelam in the reservoir during summer, Durai added, “A notice board on the reservoir should be set up in the village and updated on the district website."

When contacted, Perambalur Public Works Department Assistant Executive Engineer V Velmurugan said, "Currently the work on the dam is going a little slow due to rains. Otherwise there is no issue."

Water sharing would be decided upon after setting up the irrigation channels, he added. We are now taking steps to fix the cracked portions at the earliest, he further said.