More lockdown relaxations in TN, theatres can function with 100% occupancy from November 1

T Muruganandham By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Extending the lockdown for 15 more days from November 1, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced more relaxations. However, the ban on festivals and political events will continue.

The following relaxations come into force with immediate effect:

So far, all kinds of shops, restaurants and bakeries were allowed to function till 11 pm. This restriction has been removed.

Similarly, at all stadia, both contact and non-contact sports will be allowed.

Swimming pools can be used for therapeutic purposes.

From November 1, the following relaxations come into force:

In all schools, Classes 1 to 8 will be allowed on a rotation basis.

Theatres can function with 100 percent occupancy.

All indoor cultural programmes are allowed. Individual liquor bars can function.

Intra-district and inter-district public transport (ordinary and air-conditioned buses) will be allowed with 100 percent seat occupancy. However, this will not be applicable on buses to Kerala.

All film shootings can take place with a sufficient number of workers. All those engaged in shooting should have been vaccinated.

Anna Management Training Institute, SIRD, Bhavanisagar Officers Training Institute and other government training institutes and centres can function with 100 percent trainees.

