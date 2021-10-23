STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Offer in Namakkal: Take a jab, take home a gold coin

To create awareness among the public on the importance of getting vaccinted, Tamil Nadu Egg Poultry Farmers Marketing Society (PFMS), Rotary Club and Contractors have announced gift.

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading

Image used for representational purpose only.

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: A total of 66.90 per cent of the population in Namakkal district have at least the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine till Thursday. To create awareness among the public on the importance of getting vaccinted, Tamil Nadu Egg Poultry Farmers Marketing Society (PFMS), Rotary Club and Contractors have announced gifts -- one gram gold coin for four persons and silver pots for 50 people -- during the mega vaccination camp to be held on Saturday.

According to health officials, out of 13,84,300 people who are eligible to receive the vaccine, as many as 9,26,041 (66.90 per cent) have been administered the first dose, while 3,32,411 (24.01 per cent) have got the second dose too. An official said, "We have achieved 100 per cent vaccination in 20 villages. The mega camps helped vaccinate those who had not come forward, even in urban areas. The next camp in the district is to be held on Saturday. Meanwhile, a few organizations are offering gifts, on their own interest, for those who will get inoculated on Saturday."

We hope such schemes increase the percentage of vaccination, he added.

PFMS president Vangli Subramanian said, "Actually, those from north India working in poultry farms hesitated to get the doses earlier. Then, we created awareness among them by providing them free train tickets to their home towns. In this way, nearly 1,000 workers got vaccinated in the past. Now, we are set to extend our helping hand by giving one gram of gold coin."

