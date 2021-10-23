STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
 Over 1.48-L beneficiaries yet to get first vaccine dose in Coimbatore city

In a recent door-to-door fever surveillance survey, the corporation got to know that there are about 1.48 lakh beneficiaries who have not been vaccinated so far.

Published: 23rd October 2021 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

A doctor vaccinates a student with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | AP)

Image for representation (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Even though a majority of the eligible population has been vaccinated with at least the first dose of vaccine, a few factors are affecting the civic body from achieving a 100 per cent inoculation.

According to officials, a few factors include — beneficiaries who have tested positive earlier can be inoculated only after three months, and the health conditions of aged and sick persons need to be taken into account.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official in the city corporation said, "The civic body is trying its best to achieve a full vaccination rate. However, the process is still underway. There are Covid-19 survivors, aged persons, and sick patients and their health condition matters. Some residents refuse to divulge details about their vaccination. We are trying to convince them to take the jab."

Besides, some beneficiaries reach out to the city corporation through telephone demanding doorstep vaccination. The official said the process of doorstep vaccination is meant only for those who are immobile like aged and differently-abled people. "Others who are able to commute could reach out to the nearest vaccination centre to get the vaccine instead of demanding doorstep vaccination," the official added.

Sources said the corporation has started distributing tokens to the eligible beneficiaries ahead of the mega Covid vaccination drive which will be held on Saturday.

