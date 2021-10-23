STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

PMK’s Karaikal district secretary K Devamani hacked to death by armed gang

The unidentified group of assailants brutally hacked Pattali Makkal Katchi’s Karaikal district secretary K Devamani near his house in Thirunallar.

Published: 23rd October 2021 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

K Devamani, the PMK functionary who was murdered near Karaikal

K Devamani, the PMK functionary who was murdered near Karaikal.

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: PMK’s Karaikal district secretary was murdered by an armed gang in Thirunallar on Friday night.

The unidentified group of assailants brutally hacked Pattali Makkal Katchi’s Karaikal district secretary K Devamani near his house in Thirunallar on Friday night. The police suspect that Devamani was murdered out of vendetta.

Devamani was residing with his family near the Surakkudi intersection in Thirunallar. According to sources, he was returning home from his party office, located near Lord Shani Temple, with an associate on a motorcycle, around 10.30 pm on Friday.

Footage from a surveillance camera indicates that an armed group followed him in their motorcycles and intercepted him when he was nearing his house. The group hacked him on his head, hands and shoulders and left him in a pool of blood. The group fled the scene on motorcycles.

Devamani’s supporters, family and relatives came to his aid within minutes. Devamani, who had already sustained grave and ghastly injuries, passed away. His kin rushed him to Karaikal Government General Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Devamani’s murder has caused tensions in Thirunallar town. The police also deployed hundreds of police personnel in Thirunallar and Karaikal. They are also on the lookout for suspects.

K Devamani was appointed PMK’s district secretary for Karaikal in 2012 and was in politics for around 25 years. He contested as a candidate on his party’s ticket in the Thirunallar assembly constituency in the Puducherry Assembly Elections in 2016. According to the affidavit he declared for that election, he was accused in 60 cases, acquitted in many and convicted in some of them. Devamani was also the district president of a farmer association named Pattali Uzhavar Periyakam.

A case has been registered in Thirunallar Police Station. Further investigations are underway. Devamani’s relatives and PMK party members protested near Karaikal Government General Hospital on Saturday morning and demanded the arrest of perpetrators.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PMK Karaikal Pattali Makkal Katchi K Devamani Karaikal district secretary
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp