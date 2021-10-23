Properties of ex-TN health minister C Vijayabaskar’s associates raided

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DVAC officials on Friday searched the residential and business premises of people associated with former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.

In Chennai, searches were conducted at the residence of one A Saravanan, in Chamiers Road, who was close to Vijayabaskar, the premises of a property developer in Greams Road and house of Murugan, former personal assistant to Vijayabaskar, in Anna Nagar.

On October 18, the DVAC officials had seized Rs 23.85 lakh of cash, 4.87 kgs of gold, RC books of 136 Goods vehicles, and 10 hard discs after searches were held in 50 locations in the State.