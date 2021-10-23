Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced a Rs 216.38 crore bonus (8.33 percent bonus and 1.67 percent ex-gratia) to 2,87,250 employees of state Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) for the year 2020-21.

"Workers and employees in the C and D categories working with profit-making as well as loss-making PSUs will get a bonus of up to 10 percent. Permanent employees will get Rs 8,400," an official release here said.

"As per the amended Payment of Bonus Act, 2015, the eligibility ceiling for C and D division workers has been hiked to Rs 21,000. Besides, for determining bonuses, the monthly salary ceiling has also been hiked to Rs 7,000," an official release here said.

The release recalled that the economic growth of the state was severely affected due to the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the second wave had further affected the financial position of the state government.

The state-owned transport corporations, Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation and Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation Ltd were badly hit. All commercial activities of state PSUs have been affected severely.

Despite these difficulties, considering the welfare of the families of these employees, they have been paid full salary. This year, to help the employees of the PSUs in celebrating Deepavali, a bonus and ex-gratia for the year 2020-21 are being given, the release added.